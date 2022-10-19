Q4 2022 MAG Interactive AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 19, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Daniel Hasselberg - MAG Interactive AB(publ)-Co-Founder - CEO & Director



Hello, and welcome to the presentation of MAG's Q4 report. So here to present today is me, Daniel, I'm the CEO of MAG.



Magnus Wiklander - MAG Interactive AB(publ)-CFO



And Magnus, I'm the CFO of MAG.



Daniel Hasselberg - MAG Interactive AB(publ)-Co-Founder - CEO & Director



So our Q4 is June, July and August. So that's the time period we will talk to you about mainly today. And it's a really exciting report. So I think we go straight to some highlights.



So we saw the revenue grow by 29% this quarter, something we're really happy about. And I think even more exciting is the accelerating user acquisitions we saw. UA start to expand a bit in Q3, and we doubled down on that this quarter. So it's a really exciting moment in time for MAG. So we're going to talk quite a bit about that