Oct 19, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT
Daniel Hasselberg - MAG Interactive AB(publ)-Co-Founder - CEO & Director
Hello, and welcome to the presentation of MAG's Q4 report. So here to present today is me, Daniel, I'm the CEO of MAG.
Magnus Wiklander - MAG Interactive AB(publ)-CFO
And Magnus, I'm the CFO of MAG.
Daniel Hasselberg - MAG Interactive AB(publ)-Co-Founder - CEO & Director
So our Q4 is June, July and August. So that's the time period we will talk to you about mainly today. And it's a really exciting report. So I think we go straight to some highlights.
So we saw the revenue grow by 29% this quarter, something we're really happy about. And I think even more exciting is the accelerating user acquisitions we saw. UA start to expand a bit in Q3, and we doubled down on that this quarter. So it's a really exciting moment in time for MAG. So we're going to talk quite a bit about that
Q4 2022 MAG Interactive AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript
Oct 19, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...