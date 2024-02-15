Feb 15, 2024 / 03:30PM GMT

Marc Jasmin - Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc - Director, Investor Relations



Good morning, everyone. My name is Marc Jasmin, and I am Director, Investor Relations of Nouveau Monde Graphite.



I'm pleased to welcome you today to the call highlighting the signature by Nouveau Monde Graphite of two distinct long-term offtake agreements, one with General Motors and another with Panasonic Energy, both aiming for the supply of carbon-neutral active anode material that will be produced from our integrated facilities located in Quebec, Canada. These binding offtakes, which will cover a significant portion of our anticipated production, come along with an immediate total investment of USD50 million and a cumulative total intention to invest at FID an additional USD275 million.



These investments are also complemented by an immediate investment from co-investors for a total of USD37.5 million, which will be used to repurchase outstanding convertible debentures.



Joining me today to discuss these announcements, but also for those new to the Nouveau Monde Graphite story is Mr. Eric Desaulniers,