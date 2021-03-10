Mar 10, 2021 / 08:30AM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the presentation of 2020 annual results for Maurel & Prom. My name is Sal, and I will be the moderator for today's event. Please note that this conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



I will then pass the floor to Matthieu Lefrancq, Head of Investor Relations. Sir, the floor is yours.



Matthieu Lefrancq - Etablissements Maurel & Prom S.A. - Head of IR



Good morning, everybody, and welcome to the presentation of the annual results of 2020 for M&P. We're going to start with a presentation, that would be followed later on with a Q&A session.



I'll pass the floor immediately to Olivier de Langavant who is the Chief Executive Officer. He will be accompanied by Patrick Deygas, Chief Financial Officer of the group.



Olivier Cleret de Langavant - Etablissements Maurel & Prom S.A. - CEO



Thank you very much, Matthieu, and good morning, everybody. I'm happy to have the occasion to exchange with you while we publish the 2020