Q2 2020 Moberg Pharma AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 11, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the Moberg Pharma Interim Report for July to December 2019. (Operator Instructions) And just to remind you, this conference call is being recorded.



Today, I'm pleased to present Anna Ljung. Please go ahead with your meeting.



Anna Ljung - Moberg Pharma AB(publ)-CEO



Thank you. Hello. My name is Anna Ljung, and I'm the CEO of Moberg Pharma. I also have our VP of Finance, Mark Beveridge with me here today. We're happy to present our interim report covering October to December 2019 that you can find on our web page. There you can also find a PowerPoint presentation. So I will start from that presentation.



As a recap of where we are right now, let me start on Page 4. In summary, a year ago, we divested our commercial portfolio for SEK 1.4 billion, realizing the value of the OTC business and focusing our efforts on MOB-015.



This also resulted in a capital gain of SEK 560 million, repaying the debt and distributing the proceeds now in November to our shareholders.



Focusing on