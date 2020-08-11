Aug 11, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Anna Ljung - Moberg Pharma AB(publ)-CEO



Thank you. Hello, everyone. My name is Anna Ljung, and I'm the CEO of Moberg Pharma. I also have our VP of Finance, Mark Beveridge with me here today. And I'm happy to present our interim report covering this last quarter, April to June. And you can find the report on our web page. And there, you can also find a PowerPoint presentation that I will use in this telephone meeting.



So I will start on Page 4 in that presentation, with a brief summary. So we're a Swedish pharmaceutical company that base our products on drug delivery of known substances, which reduces time to market and development risk compared to traditional drug development. We have a clinical pipeline consisting of 2 late-stage drug candidates, MOB-015 and BUPI, both of which have demonstrated strong clinical results,