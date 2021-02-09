Full Year 2020 Moberg Pharma AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 09, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

Anna Ljung - Moberg Pharma AB(publ)-CEO



Thank you, and hello, everyone. My name is Anna Ljung, and I'm the CEO of Moberg Pharma. And today, I also have our VP of Finance, Mark Beveridge with me here. I'm happy to present the year-end report, and this is for the prolonged annual year covering 6 quarters from July '19 to December '20. And that report, you can find on our web page. And there, you can also find a PowerPoint presentation, and that's the presentation that I will use throughout this telephone meeting.



So if I start on Page 3 on that presentation. We are a Swedish pharmaceutical company that base our products on drug delivery of known substances, and this reduces time to market and development risk compared to traditional drug development. We have a lead program in MOB-015 against onychomycosis.