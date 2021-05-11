Q1 2021 Moberg Pharma AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

May 11, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Anna Ljung - Moberg Pharma AB(publ)-CEO



Thank you. Hi. My name is Anna Ljung, and I'm the CEO of Moberg Pharma. I also have our VP of Finance, Mark Beveridge, on the call today. We're happy to present the Q1 report, and you will find the report on our website. And there, you also have a PowerPoint presentation, and that's the presentation that I will be basing this telephone meeting on.



So I'll start on Page 3 in that presentation with an overall. So we're a Swedish pharmaceuticals company that bases our products on drug delivery of known substances, which reduces time to market and development risk compared to traditional drug development. And our lead program is MOB-015 in onychomycosis, nail fungus, and there we see a global sales potential of $250 million to $500 million annually. We recently finalized