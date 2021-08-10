Q2 2021 Moberg Pharma AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 10, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello and welcome to the Moberg Pharma Q2 report. (Operator Instructions). And just to remind you, this conference call is being recorded.



Today, I'm pleased to present CEO, Anna Ljung. Please go ahead with your meeting.



Anna Ljung - Moberg Pharma AB(publ)-CEO



Thank you and hello. My name is Anna Ljung, and I'm the CEO of Moberg Pharma, and I also have our VP of Finance, Mark Beveridge, with me here today. And we're happy to present the Q2 report that was published earlier this morning. And you can find the report on our website. And there, we also have a PowerPoint presentation, and that's the presentation that I will be using today in this telephone meeting.



So let me start on Page 3 of that presentation. We're a Swedish pharmaceutical company that bases our products on drug delivery of known substances, which reduces time to market and development risk compared to traditional drug development. And our lead program is about MOB-015 against nail fungus, with a global sales potential of $250 million to $500