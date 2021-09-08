Protagenic Therapeutics Inc Science Review (Virtual) Transcript

Sep 08, 2021 / NTS GMT

Garo H. Armen - Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. - Co-Founder & Executive Chairman of the Board



All right, I'm thanking you all for joining us today. Today is the PTI Science and Clinical Review. With me are Professor David Lovejoy, who is the scientific founder of PTI. He will tell us about his personal journey that led him to the discovery of TCAP. And we'll tell you a little bit about TCAP because it is a very exciting new class of compound and the role that -- the critical role that TCAP plays in stress response, which is, as you know, an ever-growing epidemic in today's world and with many, many challenges.



After Professor David Lovejoy will be Dr. Andy Slee, who is the Chief Operating Officer of PTI. Andy is a world-class pharmacologist in addition to all of his other talents, particularly with substantial experience in neurosciences. He will tell us about his journey of taking David Lovejoy's results with a skeptical eye in the beginning and studying a multitude of disease models, having left no stones unturned in his attempt to validate TCAP's role.



After Dr. Slee will be Dr. Jen