Mar 21, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT

At this time, it's my pleasure to hand over to Mr. Hans BrÃ¤ndle, CEO; and Mr. Manfred HÃ¤ner, CFO of Meyer Burger Technology. Please go ahead, gentlemen.



Hans BrÃ¤ndle - Meyer Burger Technology AG - CEO & Member of Executive Board



Good afternoon to everyone on this call. Today is not only the first actually very nice spring day in ZÃ¼rich, also for Meyer Burger, it is a new season because we have a vision again. Today is an important day for Meyer Burger and a good day for the whole PV industry with the breaking news from this morning that we are joining forces with Oxford PV. With perovskite Heterojunction tandem technology, we push open the door to efficiencies to 28% and more and overcome the limitation of