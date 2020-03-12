Mar 12, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Hans Brändle;Chief Executive Officer -



Thank you very much, operator, and welcome. Good morning, and good afternoon to everybody. I would also like to welcome Manfred HÃ¤ner, our CFO; and our Chairman, Remo LÃ¼tolf. Because it's a special day today, he's participating. And also Gunter Erfurt, who is my successor.



I trust that you have the presentation in front of you. And during my contribution, I will refer to the corresponding page I'm talking about.



So let me just start with a few remarks. Three years are a long time and especially in the solar industry, 3 years seem like an eternity. There are a few businesses that are