Jun 19, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Meyer Burger Conference Call and Live Webcast. I am Sandra, the Chorus Call operator.



(Operator Instructions) The conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



The conference must not be recorded for publication or broadcast. At this time, it's my pleasure to hand over to the management of Meyer Burger. Please go ahead.



Franz Richter - Meyer Burger Technology AG - Chairman of the Board



Yes. Thank you very much, and welcome, everybody, to this webcast. We are -- we would like to discuss the strategic decision the Board of Directors of Meyer Burger has taken. And here with me from management team are Gunter Erfurt, our CEO; and Manfred HÃ¤ner, our CFO.



So the decision Meyer Burger has taken the change is that we will change our strategy from being an equipment supplier to enter into the manufacturing of solar cells and modules. The background and the reason for that is that for the last 20 years, we basically have been key for transferring technology, PV technology into the industrial