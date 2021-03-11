Mar 11, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Gunter Erfurt - Meyer Burger Technology AG - CEO & Member of Executive Board



Dear shareholders, dear investors, ladies and gentlemen, my name is Gunter Erfurt. I'm the CEO of Meyer Burger Technology, and I have the pleasure to welcome you to our virtual fiscal year 2020 presentation.



Today, we will present to you the fiscal year results but will, moreover, focus on the transformation of our business, of our company and the milestones achieved, and we'll also give you an outlook of the coming period and the coming years.



Please let us go through the milestones of last year, of this year of enormous transformation of Meyer Burger.



Exactly a year ago, we presented to you our results of the year 2019, and the company was at a very, very critical point. And the Board of Directors had decided to evaluate an option of Meyer Burger entering into our own solar cell and solar module business. And a year later, we are standing here with many, many milestones achieved and with 2 factories being currently equipped with new tools in order to start the production ramp of our new business