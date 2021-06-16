Jun 16, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT

Gunter Erfurt - Meyer Burger Technology AG - CEO & Member of Executive Board



Dear investors, dear analysts, ladies and gentlemen, good afternoon, good morning, wherever you are. This is Gunter Erfurt speaking, the CEO of Meyer Burger. And I welcome you to this presentation on the occasion of our today's announced securing of our debt financing for the further expansion of our cell and module production.



Two housekeeping advices. Number one, we -- you can ask questions via the chat function in the EQS tool. It should be self-explaining, I would presume. And in terms of timing, we are planning to hold this meeting for -- this webcast for 1 hour. The presentation part will be approximately 20 minutes and then I'm hoping we will have enough time that I can answer your questions.



So we have this morning, announced that we secured EUR 185 million debt financing for the further expansion of our cell and module production to start production from 2022. The structure of this debt financing is a syndicated loan of EUR 125 million. It is provided by a consortium led by the OstsÃ¤chsische