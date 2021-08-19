Aug 19, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT

Gunter Erfurt - Meyer Burger Technology AG - CEO & Member of Executive Board



Dear investors, analysts, ladies and gentlemen, welcome to Meyer Burger's webcast presentation of the results of H1 2021.



My name is Gunter Erfurt. I'm the CEO of the company. With me, I have the CFO of the company, Mr. Jurgen Schiffer; and our Managing Director responsible for Sales and Marketing, Mr. Moritz Borgmann.



Two housekeeping advices, this conference is being recorded and available on demand from Meyer Burger's website after the call. And the second housekeeping advice is that you find on your left screen side, a question mark, which you can use to send us a question, which will be answered after the presentation of myself, Jurgen Schiffer and Moritz Borgmann. The presentation is going to take about 20 to 30 minutes, and then we have around 30 seconds -- 30 minutes to also answer your questions.



Moving on to the next slide. So I will give a quick review of what has happened in the last period and also most recent developments. The financial statements will be presented by Jurgen Schiffer.