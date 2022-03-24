Mar 24, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT
Gunter Erfurt - Meyer Burger Technology AG - CEO & Member of Executive Board
Dear investors, dear analysts, ladies and gentlemen, a warm welcome. Good morning, good afternoon from wherever you have joined us for our Fiscal Year 2021 Media Conference. I'm Gunter Erfurt, the CEO of Meyer Burger.
Moritz Borgmann - Meyer Burger Technology AG - Chief Commercial Officer & Member of Executive Board
And I'm Moritz Borgmann, Chief Commercial Officer of Meyer Burger.
Gunter Erfurt - Meyer Burger Technology AG - CEO & Member of Executive Board
We are welcoming you here live from our solar cell manufacturing in Thalheim. So if you hear noises then don't be afraid. That's a manufacturing site, and we are working here 24/7, every day. And maybe in the background, you once in a while see people are walking through, but that's not in that room, but in our factory hall.
We would like to give you today a business review of 2021 and also of what has happened in 2022 until today and of course, the financial figures,
