Aug 18, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT

Gunter Erfurt - Meyer Burger Technology AG - CEO & Member of Executive Board



Ladies and gentlemen, the investors, the analysts welcome to Meyer Burger's webcast on the occasion of the today's publication of the H1 financial results. My name is Gunter Erfurt. I'm the CEO of the company. And with me is Mr. Moritz Borgmann, our Chief Commercial officer. We want to discuss and present today financial figures and give you as well an update on our business and the business environment on the market. And of course, we will also give you information on today's announced agreement for an offtake with the U.S. headquartered DESRI D. E. Shaw Renewable Investments.



And let's start with an update on our manufacturing and where we stand in production. We had reported end of year 2021, 30-megawatt of production, which was a pretty small number due to our delays with the ramp-up last year. In the meantime, and in H1, we have produced 108 megawatts, of which we have been able to sales recognize 87 megawatts. This gives you also an indication later on when we speak about the sales contribution of the module