Mar 23, 2023

Presentation

Corporate Participants

Gunter Erfurt

Meyer Burger Technology AG - CEO & Member of Executive Board

Markus Nikles

Meyer Burger Technology AG - CFO & Member of the Executive Board

Moritz Borgmann

Meyer Burger Technology AG - Chief Commercial Officer & Member of Executive Board



Conference Call Participants

Ajay Patel

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - Executive Director

Constantin Harald Hesse

Jefferies LLC, Research Division - Equity Analyst

Emrah Basic

Baader-Helvea Equity Research - Analyst

Sebastian Growe

BNP Paribas Exane, Research Division - Analyst



Gunter Erfurt - Meyer Burger Technology AG - CEO & Member of Executive Board



Dear investors, dear analysts, dear media representatives, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to Meyer Burger's Annual Media