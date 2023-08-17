Aug 17, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

Gunter Erfurt - Meyer Burger Technology AG - CEO & Member of Executive Board



Investors, dear analysts, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to Meyer Burger's Half Year Results 2023 webcast. I'm Gunter Erfurt, the CEO of the company. I have the pleasure to have Markus Nikles, our Group CFO, today with me, and we will guide you both through the results of H1. But before we do this, I would like to give you an update on the market and on our business. We have in the first half year and the first 6 months, worked intensively on growing our manufacturing output. We have achieved a volume of around 300 megawatts, which is almost as much as what we have produced in the entire year 2022 and a substantial increase comparing the previous period. Up to date, so this is last night, midnight, we have produced almost 380 megawatts in our production in Germany.



Last year, we have reported that we were still facing many operational issues starting from supply chain problems and issues in the ramp-up of the line. We have left this behind us. We have gained a lot of experience in our manufacturing, which is a pretty