Q3 2021 Medistim ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 22, 2021 / 06:00AM GMT

Kari Krogstad - Medistim ASA - President and CEO



So welcome to this presentation of the third-quarter results from Medistim. And I'm Kari Krogstad, and I'm joined with CFO, Thomas Jakobsen, this morning. And we will take you through the results.



So we'll start with the highlights, go through the financial statements, give some comments about the development in the various business segments, and then also add some comments to how we're implementing our strategy.



Now, as you will recall, the second quarter was really a very strong comeback after the COVID pandemic for Medistim. So of course, it's great interest to see how the results are doing now in the third quarter. And as we can see here, we are reporting, the third quarter in a row, with sales above NOK100 million, and we're very pleased about that. So NOK102.1 million, providing a 22.5% growth over the same quarter last year. And we can also see that the EBIT is developing also very nicely, ending at NOK25.1 million and a 20.3% increase and with a solid margin of 24.6%.



If we're looking at the sales here then, so this is