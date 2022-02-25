Q4 2021 Medistim ASA Earnings Presentation Transcript

Feb 25, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT

Presentation

Feb 25, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Kari Krogstad

Medistim ASA - President & CEO

* Thomas Jakobsen

Medistim ASA - CFO



=====================

Kari Krogstad - Medistim ASA - President & CEO



Good morning to everybody from Oslo, Norway, and my name is Kari Krogstad. And together with CFO Thomas Jakobsen, we are here today to present to you the fourth-quarter results for Medistim. And also, we'll take a look at the preliminary full-year results.



And we'll go through first the highlights now, and then Thomas will go through the details of the financial statements. I'll get back to some more comments about the various business segments in Medistim, and then wind off with some comments to implementing our strategy.



So the fourth quarter. Well, I'm very happy and very proud to being able to present an all-time-high sales for a quarter once again. And this is actually the fourth quarter in a row where we are delivering sales results above NOK100