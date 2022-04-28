Q1 2022 Medistim ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 28, 2022 / NTS GMT

Kari Krogstad - Medistim ASA - President & CEO



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Medistim (technical difficulty) 2022 presentation. My name is Kari Krogstad. And together with the colleague, CFO Thomas Jakobsen, we will take you through the results from this quarter.



And we are going to follow our agenda starting with the highlights, and then Thomas will take us through the financial statements. And then we will go through some further comments on the business segments and also some comments with regarding implementing our strategy. So let's get started on the highlights. So I'm very pleased to being able to present that again we are presenting an all-time high sales quarter. So this is actually the fifth quarter in a row where Medistim is delivering a sales number above NOK100 million. And as we can see, reaching NOK116.1 million compared to the NOK102.6 million last year, a growth of 13.2%.



As we can see, we have a little bit of favorable currency here, but not much. And the growth is coming from where we want it to come from. As we can see, the imaging portfolio, so the combined