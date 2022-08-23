Aug 23, 2022 / 06:00AM GMT
Kari Krogstad - Medistim ASA - President & CEO
Yes. Very good morning, everyone, and welcome to Medistim's second-quarter and first-half 2022 results presentation. My name is Kari Krogstad. I'm the CEO at the company. And together with CFO Thomas Jakobsen, we are going to take you through the quarterly and first-half results.
And we will go through the highlights, and then Thomas will take us through the financial statements. And we will get back to commenting on the business segments update and the implementing -- the strategy.
So highlights for the second quarter. As we can see, our revenues -- ends this quarter at NOK117.5 million. And this means that we are delivering another all-time high for quarterly sales. So we're very pleased about that. This is actually the sixth quarter in a row above NOK100 million in sales revenues.
And we are particularly happy with seeing that our efforts in the strategic target areas of converting the flow market to an imaging and flow market is really paying off. And we are seeing a greater development here, with 65.4% growth in sales in
Q2 2022 Medistim ASA Earnings Call Transcript
