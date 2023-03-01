Q4 2022 Medistim ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 01, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT

Kari Krogstad - Medistim ASA - President & CEO



Good morning. This is Grey Oslo reporting in. So welcome to Medistim's first-quarter 2023 presentation. And my name is Kari Krogstad. And together with CFO, Thomas Jakobsen, we will take you through the quarterly results. And we will follow the same agenda that we are used to going through starting with the highlights.



And we're starting with the quarterly sales of NOK129.3 million in revenue this quarter. And this is the second-best quarter we have delivered, only beaten by the fourth quarter last year. But as we see here, the majority of the contribution to growth comes from currency. If we look at the growth in Norwegian currency, we see 15% growth in sales of our own products. And we can also see that all the product categories and marketing segment categories are contributing to this growth.



When it comes to the third party, those are down this quarter by 4.5%. Then if we look at the currency neutral growth, we see that this is a very modest 1.2% in total. When it comes to our currency-neutral growth for our own products, that is