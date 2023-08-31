Q2 2023 Medistim ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 31, 2023 / 06:00AM GMT

Kari Krogstad - Medistim - President & CEO



A very good morning from Oslo, and welcome to Medistim's second-quarter and first-half presentation of our results. My name is Kari Krogstad. And together with CFO, Thomas Jakobsen, we will be presenting the results. So I suggest we move forward to the highlights of the quarter.



So the highlights for the second quarter. First of all, we are reporting our second-best quarter ever for sales, even for EBIT, that we have to say it's greatly helped by currency. As we can see from the numbers, we are delivering revenues in Norwegian currency of NOK137.4 million versus NOK117.5 million last year, so a 16.9% growth.



When we're seeing where this growth is coming from, 18.6% growth from our own products and then also 8.2% growth from the third-party products. This quarter, we see that the imaging product portfolio, which has been really showing solid growth quarter over quarter for several years, is actually down by 13%. At the same time, we see that the flow product portfolio is growing very nicely at 36.5%.



And we can see that the majority