Half Year 2020 Ardent Leisure Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Thank you, and thank you, everybody, for joining us on this call today. In the course of 2017, shareholders supported my campaign to fix Ardent, the group which, on any measure, was dysfunctional and had lost its way. Towards the end of 2017, I was appointed to the Board and then appointed as Chairman. While it has taken longer and cost more than anticipated, we have made significant progress. A time line of what has been achieved is set out on Slide 1. In April 2018, we completed the sale of the Bowling & Entertainment division, had an EBIT multiple of 32x with the proceeds used to reduce debt.



We appointed first-class leaders at both Main Event and at Theme Parks. Recognizing that safety is a critical element for Ardent and that we strive