Full Year 2021 Ardent Leisure Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Gary Hilton Weiss - Ardent Leisure Group Limited - Non-Executive Chairman



Thank you, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining the call. I'm Gary Weiss, Chairman of Ardent Leisure and I'm joined on the score by Chris Morris and Darin Harper based in Dallas, and Greg Yong based on the Gold Coast.



It is my pleasure to present the results for Ardent Leisure Group Limited for the 2021 financial year. This was another very difficult period for the group across a number of fronts. But despite these challenges, we are pleased to report an improvement in our statutory results with a net loss after tax of $86.9 million compared to a loss of $136.1 million in the prior year.



Turning first to our biggest business unit, Main Event. The start of the financial year saw many of our centers begin to open or reopen albeit