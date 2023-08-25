Full Year 2023 Ardent Leisure Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 25, 2023 / 12:00AM GMT

Gary Hilton Weiss - Ardent Leisure Group Limited - Non-Executive Chairman



Thank you and good morning, everybody, and thank you for joining the call today. I'm Gary Weiss, Chairman of Ardent Leisure. I'm joined on the call today by Greg Young, who's up on the Gold Coast at Dreamworld. And together with me in the office is Jose de Sacadura, our Chief Financial Officer; and Chris Todd, our Group Counsel and Company Secretary.



In relation to FY '23, I just want to call out a few highlights, a consolidated NPAT of $665 million, driven by a gain of $682 million on the sale of Main Event Entertainment. Secondly, to identify and point out the improved performance of our remaining theme parks and attractions business with operating revenue up 70% on prior year and 25% higher than FY '19 pre-COVID levels and positive EBITDA of $4.7 million.