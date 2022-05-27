Full Year 2022 Maisons du Monde SA Guidance Call Transcript

May 27, 2022 / 05:30AM GMT

Thank you. Good morning to all of you, and thank you for joining this call on such short notice. You have no doubts in the press release we issued yesterday evening.



As you are all very much aware, this year proves more challenging than expected. You might remember that the guidance we confirmed at the beginning of May was conditioned to the stabilization or improvement of the macroeconomic and supply chain conditions. However, those conditions have materially worsened over the last few weeks, and we now expect our second quarter to be high single-digit negative. And more broadly, our previous assumptions need to be updated.



Inflation in Europe is now exceeding 5%, an