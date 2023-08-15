Half Year 2023 Medartis Holding AG Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 15, 2023 / 11:00AM GMT

Fabian Hildbrand - Medartis Holding AG - Head of Corporate Communications



Good morning and evening, everyone, on the call. Welcome to this video webcast, Medartis 2023 half year results.



As usual, I'm joined by our CEO, Christoph Bronnimann; and our Chief Financial Officer, Dirk Kirsten. As customary, we will use the presentation slide deck, which was published this morning on our website together with our press release as well as our H1 report.



Turning to Page -- or Slide 2, in particular, I would like to draw your