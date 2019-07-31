Q2 2019 Melexis NV Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 31, 2019 / 03:00PM GMT

FranÃ§oise Chombar



FranÃ§oise Chombar - Melexis NV - CEO, MD & Director



Thank you. Dear audience, welcome to the Melexis earnings call for the second quarter of 2019. As usual, I will comment on the business environment. And in the absence of our CFO today, who is out for a planned medical treatment, Geert Reynders, who is our Investor Relations, will then shed some light over the financial perspective. And of course, we will be happy to answer your questions afterwards.



Melexis' sales for the second quarter of 2019 came out in the middle of the guidance provided in April and has shade better than in the first quarter. The percentage split per region is now more in line