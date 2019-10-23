Q3 2019 Melexis NV Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 23, 2019 / 03:00PM GMT

FranÃ§oise Chombar - Melexis NV - CEO, MD & Director



Thank you, Andreas. The audience, thanks for joining the Melexis earnings call for the third quarter of 2019. Our CFO, Karen Van Griensven, will comment on the financials, and I will begin with the business update. And as said, we will welcome your questions afterwards.



Third quarter sales stands at EUR 123.3 million, which is at the upper end of our guidance. Not much change in geographical split versus the previous quarter. Amidst the continuing downward trend in global car sales and the uncertain economic and geopolitical situation caused by global trade tensions, this is a solid performance. Still, it is a decrease of 16% compared to the same quarter of the previous year