Q4 2019 Melexis NV Earnings Call Transcript

Thank you, Maria. Good morning, dear audience. Karen van Griensven, our CFO; and myself are pleased to host the Melexis earnings conference call for the fourth quarter 2019 and thus also the full year. We will take you through the highlights of the year, and we'll be happy to answer your questions afterwards.



So fourth quarter sales came out at EUR 127 million, a decrease of 10% compared to the same quarter of the previous year and an increase of 3% compared to the previous quarter. Full year sales rounded up to EUR 487 million, a decrease of 14% compared to the previous year. Geographically, Europe's share in 2019 turned out at the same level as 2018. The U.S. was a bit