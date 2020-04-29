Q1 2020 Melexis NV Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 29, 2020 / 08:30AM GMT

FranÃ§oise Chombar - Melexis NV - CEO, MD & Executive Director



Thank you, Rosie. So dear audience, both Karen Van Griensven, our CFO; and myself, we sincerely hope that you and your close ones are safe and you keep healthy in these unprecedented corona times. This being said, the show must go on.



And so here we are with our usual earnings conference call for the first quarter 2020, and we are all doing that from home. As usual, we'll give a brief introduction on where the business and our financials stand. And as usual, we will be glad to reply to your questions the best we can.



Melexis had a solid start of the year. Our sales grew 19% year-over-year and 9% sequentially. This is at the high end of the sales guidance we provided. The lockdowns in several countries at the end of the quarter led to OEM plants and dealership closures and