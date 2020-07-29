Q2 2020 Melexis NV Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 29, 2020 / 08:30AM GMT

Thank you, and welcome dear audience. It's a pleasure for Karen Van Griensven, our CFO; and myself, FranÃ§oise Chombar, to welcome you again today to our quarter 2 earnings conference. Let's run you through some top line and financial background first, after which we will be happy to answer any questions you may have.



So we exited the second quarter with a touch more than EUR 100 million sales, a decrease of 16% year-on-year and a sequential decrease of 27%. This being said, Melexis was able to post half year 1 2020 sales growth of 1% versus half year 1 2019 on the back of a severe COVID-19 disruption to the demand and supply lines. There are 2 remarkable elements to