Q3 2020 Melexis NV Earnings Call Transcript

Francoise Chombar - Melexis NV - CEO, MD & Executive Director



Thank you, operator. Dear audience, amidst all the economic, social and health-related strains, I hope you are all holding out well. Thank you for attending the Melexis third quarter earnings call. Let's first get a view on the overall business and then dig into the financials. After that, our CFO, Karen Van Griensven and myself, will be happy to answer any questions you may have.



So let's look at the overall business. After a thorough low in Q2, the third quarter came out quite a bit better than we guided. During the quarter, customer sentiment kept improving and September saw a substantial uptick in orders. Thanks to proactive supply chain and inventory management, Melexis was able to meet this