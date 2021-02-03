Q4 2020 Melexis NV Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 03, 2021 / 09:30AM GMT

Francoise Chombar - Melexis NV - CEO, MD & Executive Director



Thank you, operator. Dear audience, I sincerely hope that you and your close ones are all healthy and well. Thank you for joining the Melexis Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Call.



Next, to new hopes for the vaccine, the new Year is bringing new opportunities. And together with Karen Van Griensven, our CFO, we'll be glad to talk to you about both the past and the future and answer any question you might have.



During the pandemic, the Melexis values were and are our best vaccine, and that shows in our 2020 results. Thanks to the proactive supply chain and inventory management that Melexis adopted and that allowed us to already sequentially grow 21% in sales for the third