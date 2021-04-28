Q1 2021 Melexis NV Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 28, 2021 / 08:30AM GMT

Francoise Chombar - Melexis NV - CEO, MD & Executive Director



Thank you very much, and good morning, dear audience. Welcome to the Melexis First Quarter '21 Earnings Call. As usual, Karen Van Griensven, our CFO; and myself, will be happy to take you through the highlights and answer your questions afterwards.



With the sales of EUR 155.6 million in the first quarter, Melexis posted a sequential sales growth of 6%, and an increase of 13% compared to the same quarter of the previous year. With this, Melexis sets another record and continues on its growth path. The 3 favorable fundamentals I talked about last time are being confirmed, both in the sales and in the outlook. One is automotive end-demand has returned with adjacent. Two is