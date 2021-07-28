Q2 2021 Melexis NV Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 28, 2021 / 08:30AM GMT

Thank you, operator. Dear audience, it's a pleasure to welcome you again to our Q2 2021 earnings conference. And today, we are 3 speakers. So as usual, Karen Van Griensven, our CFO; and myself, Francoise Chombar, and today also Marc Biron, future CEO.



So let's cover some top line and financial background first. And after that, we'll be happy to answer any questions you may have. Q2 2021 comes with another sales record, EUR 159.1 million, just shy of EUR 160 million, an increase of 58% year-on-year and an increase of 2% quarter-on-quarter.



As in Q1, we are not constrained by demand, but by supply. And Q2 was probably the worst in terms of managing expectations from customers. This