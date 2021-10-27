Q3 2021 Melexis NV Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 27, 2021 / 08:30AM GMT

Marc Biron - Melexis NV - CEO & Director



Thank you. Hello, everyone. It's a pleasure to welcome you again to our call related to the Q3 results. Today, we have 2 speakers, Karen Van Griensven, who is our CFO; and myself.



It has been almost 3 months since my appointment as CEO of Melexis. Our former CEO, Francoise Chombar, took up the position of chairwoman of the Board, and I'm carrying forward the strategy that we have defined together with Francoise and also together with the executive team. Let's cover first on top line and financial background, after which Karen and myself will be happy to answer any questions you may have.



Q3 comes with the first or with the third sales record in a row of EUR 162.8 million, an increase of 34% year-on-year and an increase of 2% quarter-on-quarter. A beneficial product