Q4 2021 Melexis NV Earnings Call Transcript

Marc Biron - Melexis NV - CEO & Director



Hello, everyone. It's a pleasure to welcome you again to our earnings call related to the Q4 and the full year results of 2021.



Today, we are 2 speakers. Karen Van Griensven, our CFO; and myself. Let's cover first on top line and financial background, after which Karen and myself will be happy to answer any questions you may have. Q4 comes with a fourth sales record in a row of EUR 166.3 million, an increase of 13% year-on-year and 2% quarter-on-quarter.



The full year result is EUR 643.8 million, an increase of 27% year-on-year. Those very good results leads to a 97% increase of our operating result if we compare 2021 with 2020. As a consequence of the sales increase, I am proud to announce that Melexis shipped on average 18 IC per car produced worldwide.



In 2021, we have launched 16 new products. Melexis