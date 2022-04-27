Q1 2022 Melexis NV Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 27, 2022 / 08:30AM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to Melexis Quarter 1 2022 Results. My name is Ryan, and I'll be your coordinator for today's event. (Operator Instructions)



For now, I'll hand you over to your host, Marc Biron, to begin today's conference. Thank you.



Marc Biron - Melexis NV - MD, CEO & Director



Thank you. Hello, everyone. It's a pleasure to welcome you again to our earnings call related to the Q1 results. Today, we are, as usual, 2 speakers: Karen Van Griensven, our CFO; and myself. Let's cover first on top line and financial background, after which Karen and myself will be available to answer any questions you may have.



Q1 comes with a sales level of EUR184 million in the first quarter. It's a positive change of 11% in comparison to the previous quarter and a change of 18% in comparison to the same quarter of last year. As a matter of fact, the market is still largely driven by the demand side. Even if we have increased our guidance, thanks to the higher capacity in Q2, we remain very cautious given the uncertainties related to the impact of the