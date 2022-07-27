Q2 2022 Melexis NV Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 27, 2022 / 08:30AM GMT

Operator



And I will now hand you over to your host, Marc Biron, Chief Executive Officer, to begin today's conference. Thank you.



Marc Biron - Melexis NV - MD, CEO & Director



Hello, everyone. It's a pleasure to welcome you again to our earnings call related to the Q2 results. Today, we are 2 speakers, Karen Van Griensven, our CFO; and myself. Let's cover some top line and financial background first, after which Karen and myself will be happy to answer any questions you may have.



Q2 comes with a sales level of EUR 208.4 million. It's a positive change of 13% in comparison to the previous quarter and a positive change of 31% in comparison to the same quarter of last year. The fast-growing chip content in the car linked to the electrification of the car and to their increased comfort and safety level contribute to the good results. Those trends are also visible in the outperforming product line. For example, current sensors continue to post the highest growth in percentage, thanks to the inverter application of the electric car. The magnetic latch and switches