Q3 2022 Melexis NV Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 26, 2022 / 08:30AM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to Melexis Q3 2022 Results Conference Call. My name is Priscilla, and I'll be your coordinator for today's event. Please note, this call is being recorded for the duration of 60 minutes. (Operator Instructions)



I will now hand over you to your host, Mr. Marc Biron, to start today's conference. Please go ahead, sir. Thank you.



Marc Biron - Melexis NV - MD, CEO & Director



Hello, everyone. It's a pleasure to welcome you again to our earnings call related to Q3 results. Today we have 2 speakers, Karen Van Griensven, our CFO; and myself. Let's cover some top line and financial background first, after which Karen and myself will be happy to answer any questions you may have.



Q3 comes with a sales level of almost EUR 220 million. It's a positive change of 5% in comparison to the previous quarter and 35% in comparison to the same quarter of last year. As OEMs are still dealing with their order backlog, we continue to observe strong demand for an important part of our products. Regardless of car sales, the far growing chip