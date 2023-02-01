Q4 2022 Melexis NV Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 01, 2023 / 09:30AM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the Melexis Full Year 2022 Results Conference Call. This meeting is being recorded.



At this time, I'd like to hand the call over to Mr. Marc Biron, CEO. Please go ahead, sir.



Marc Biron - Melexis NV - MD, CEO & Director



Thank you. Hello, everyone. Welcome to the earnings call related to our Q4 and full year results. Today, we have 2 speakers: Karen Van Griensven, our CFO; and myself. Let's cover some top line and financial background first, after which Karen and myself will be happy to answer any questions you may have.



Our revenue in 2022 has increased by 30% compared to 2021. This increase was supported by the dollar effect, the price inflation, the improved product mix, the cap sales increase and the content growth. Our growth in '22 was heavily constrained by the supply, but it was also clearly driven by the car electrification as well as by a significant increase in both the chassis and safety applications. Those trends are also visible in the outperforming product line.



First of all, the revenue of