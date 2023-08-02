Q2 2023 Melexis NV Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 02, 2023 / 08:30AM GMT

Hello, good morning. Thank you for joining the Melexis earnings call regarding the second quarter of '23. As always, I will start with the business update, after which, our CFO, Karen Van Griensven, will comment on the financials. We will answer your questions afterwards. Sales in the second quarter of '23 came out with an increase of 14% compared to the same quarter of last year. Given that we have realized a steady growth over the last quarter, we are increasing our full year of sales and profit guidance. During the second quarter, we observed stable inventory levels at our distributors as well as our direct customer.



The best-performing products were once again our current sensor, magnetic sensors,