Q3 2023 Melexis NV Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 25, 2023 / 08:30AM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the Melexis Q3 2023 Results Call. My name is Natalie, and I'll be your coordinator for today's event.



Please note that this call is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



I will now hand you over to your host, Marc Biron to begin today's conference. Thank you.



Marc Biron - Melexis NV - MD, CEO & Director



Thank you. Dear audience, thank you for joining the Melexis Earnings Call regarding the third quarter of 2023.



As always, I will start with the business update, after which, our CFO, Karen Van Griensven, will comment on the financials. We will answer your questions afterwards.



Sales in the third quarter of '23 came out with an increase of 5% compared to the previous quarter. During the third quarter, we observed that the order behavior of customers is coming back to a more historical pattern, converging into a normalized order book.



For the last quarter of the year, we expect limited growth because of the usual end of year inventory adjustments.



The best-performing product