Q1 2019 Metsa Board Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 26, 2019 / 12:00PM GMT

Mika Joukio - MetsäBoard Oyj-CEO



Good afternoon, and welcome to this presentation of Metsä Board's First Quarter Results for 2019. My name is Mika Joukio, and I'm the CEO of Metsä Board. Together here with me, I have our CFO, Jussi Noponen; and our Head of Investor Relations, Katri Sundström.



Let's first have a look at today's agenda. First, I will go through our January-March 2019 results as well as the outlook for coming months. After that, I will tell more about the CapEx plans that we and our associated company, Metsä Fibre, announced earlier today. If realized, the investment value for all 3 projects would amount to approximately EUR 2 billion. The planned investments would further develop our competitiveness of pulp and energy production, and move us towards fossil-free production. And regarding to these investment plans, we have also updated our financial targets. Then, at the end, we will take our normal Q&A.



But first, January-March results. All in all, our profitability improved, thanks to the higher paperboard prices and slightly