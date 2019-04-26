Q1 2019 Metsa Board Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 26, 2019 / 12:00PM GMT

Mika Joukio - MetsÃ¤Board Oyj-CEO



Good afternoon, and welcome to this presentation of MetsÃ¤ Board's First Quarter Results for 2019. My name is Mika Joukio, and I'm the CEO of MetsÃ¤ Board. Together here with me, I have our CFO, Jussi Noponen; and our Head of Investor Relations, Katri SundstrÃ¶m.



Let's first have a look at today's agenda. First, I will go through our January-March 2019 results as well as the outlook for coming months. After that, I will tell more about the CapEx plans that we and our associated company, MetsÃ¤ Fibre, announced earlier today. If realized, the investment value for all 3 projects would amount to approximately EUR 2 billion. The planned investments would further develop our competitiveness of pulp and energy production, and move us towards fossil-free production. And regarding to these investment plans, we have also updated our financial targets. Then, at the end, we will take our normal Q&A.



But first, January-March results. All in all, our profitability improved, thanks to the higher paperboard prices and slightly