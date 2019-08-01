Aug 01, 2019 / 12:00PM GMT
Mika Joukio - MetsÃ¤Board Oyj-CEO
Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to MetsÃ¤ Board's results update for the first half of the year. My name is Mika Joukio, and I am the CEO of MetsÃ¤ Board. Together here with me, I have our CFO, Jussi Noponen, and Head of Investor Relations, Katri SundstrÃ¶m. As usual, I will first go through the presentation, and after that, we will be happy to answer your questions.
First, the second quarter 2019 in summary: In folding boxboards the demand has been good, and average selling prices have increased year on year. In white kraftliners, the market situation has been clearly softer. After the very strong first half of 2018, demand, especially in Europe, has declined. This has been evident also in our delivery volumes. And in addition, during the second quarter, the average price in kraftliner sales decreased a bit, which was mainly caused by changes in our sales mix. The pulp market has continued to weaken, both in Europe and China, and this had a big impact, negative impact, on our Q2 results. I will return to this later.
Q2 2019 Metsa Board Oyj Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 01, 2019 / 12:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...