Q3 2019 Metsa Board Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 31, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT

Mika Joukio - MetsÃ¤Board Oyj-CEO



Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to this conference call and the presentation of MetsÃ¤ Board's year-to-date results. My name is Mika Joukio, and I am the CEO of MetsÃ¤ Board.



Here with me are also CFO, Jussi Noponen; and Head of Internal Relations, Katri SundstrÃ¶m -- Investor Relations, not Internal.



So first to third quarter in a nutshell. The overall development of Paperboard business was favorable. The delivery volumes, especially in white kraftliners, grew from the previous quarter and were higher than we earlier estimated. Paperboard price levels remain stable, and lower wood costs support better profitability. This better-than-expected development led us to preannounce our Q3 result at the beginning of October.



The global pulp market remained weak, and prices both in Europe and China continued to slide. Obviously, this had a negative impact on our results. Q3 profitability was also affected by maintenance costs. We had planned maintenance shutdowns in 2 of our integrates, Kemi and Husum. After the